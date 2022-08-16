Bella Hadid to Star in Ramy's "Weirdest" Episode Yet

Watch : Bella Hadid Celebrates "Best Sister" Gigi's 27th Birthday

Get ready to see Bella Hadid like you've never seen her before.

The model is set to make her acting debut in the Hulu series Ramy, in which she'll play Ramy Youssef's girlfriend. But here's the catch: Her character isn't going to be cute and charming. In fact, it seems like her character is going to be the complete opposite. "It's probably one of the weirdest scripts we've ever written," Ramy told GQ Aug. 16. "And that says a lot."

Bella knows that this will probably surprise people, adding, "People probably thought that my first acting job would be something super sensual and sexy."

But nope, she's playing a "weirdo," according to GQ. And guess what? Bella doesn't care. She's actually excited for people to see her debut, revealing that she agreed to the guest appearance almost immediately. "I was like, this is perfect," she shared. "We hadn't even met before, but I had a feeling it was gonna be kismet."