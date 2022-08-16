JoJo Siwa’s Latest Hair Transformation Involves a Mullet You Have to See to Believe

Watch : JoJo Siwa's BEST Moments on Siwas Dance Pop Revolution

Business in the front, party in the back.

In a hilarious TikTok video, shared Aug. 15, JoJo Siwa served up a fierce new hairstyle: a long side-swept blonde mullet.

The 19-year-old entertainer revealed the ‘90s-inspired look by lip syncing to a soundbite from YouTube gamer Quackity that refers to being a "mullet daddy." Along with her new 'do, JoJo rocked an orange tinsel zip-up vest to match in the clip.

Just hours earlier, the "Boomerang" singer shared another TikTok where she started off with her natural pixie cut, which then became her new length mullet thanks to a long hair piece.

JoJo is hardly the only celeb to rock a mullet recently. Kristen Stewart was spotted sporting a fierce chopped hairstyle on the set of her movie Love Lies Bleeding in Albuquerque, New Mexico in June.

Not to be outdone, Halsey debuted a major hair change on Instagram July, posting a photo with the caption "return of my mullet."