Selena Gomez Reveals Her Subtle Contour Trick That Is So Effective Yet Simple

In true Selena Gomez fashion, she showed an everyday makeup look that beginners and pros alike can easily recreate.

Selena Gomez's contour hack just might be good for you.

The Rare Beauty founder recently shared another relatable TikTok to her 42 million followers, in which she demonstrated the products and techniques she uses in her makeup routine. In true Selena fashion, she showcased an everyday look that beginners and pros alike could easily recreate.

However, there was one moment from the tutorial that really stood out from the star's routine: her simple, yet effective contour hack.

After applying foundation, concealer and filling in her brows, Selena grabbed her brand's Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick. To sculpt her face, she swiped the cream-based product under her cheekbones, along her forehead and under her jawline. 

Now, this is where her effortless method came into play.

She blended the bronzer using upward motions to create a lifted effect. And after rubbing a small brush onto the stick, she then applied it to her eyelids, which not only gave definition to the crease but also added dimension to the overall look.

The "Wolves" singer complemented her contour trick by dotting highlighter to the high points of her face, including her temples, brow bone and the top of her cheekbones. Setting powder and a nude lipstick brought the whole look together.

While Selena is known for posting glimpses of her beauty routine on social media, she also isn't afraid to discuss personal topics with her fans. To celebrate her 30th birthday in July, the Only Murders in the Building actress reflected on the important lessons she's learned over the years.

"My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today," she wrote on July 25. "I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me."

She added, "I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you."

Her makeup routine certainly showcased a glam version of herself. And while her contour hack might not seem like much, there's power in simplicity!

