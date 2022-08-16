Nordstrom Rack Fall Must-Haves Sale: Get This $150 Jacket for $30 & More Deals You Don't Want to Miss

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Now that there's just a little over a month left of summer, it's time to start looking forward to fall. If you're like us and can't wait to fill your closet with all kinds of cozy new sweaters, jackets, UGGs and more, you're going to love the news we have for you. Nordstrom Rack just dropped some brand new styles for fall and you can score some seriously jaw-dropping deals on everything you need for the season including sweaters, jackets, jeans, boots and more.

If you've ever shopped at Nordstrom Rack, you'd know there are thousands of items on sale. That can be pretty overwhelming even for us. Fortunately, the retailer made things easy with their Fall Must-Haves section which features the best deals for fall office looks, activewear, boots and booties, fall party looks, sweaters, outerwear and more.

While they say you can find deals up to 60% off, we found some for even deeper discounts. In fact, this super chic Max Studio Tweed Drape Jacket (as shown above), originally $150, is on sale now for just $30. That's nearly 80% off. But that's not the only amazing deal you can score.

We've rounded up some of our favorite deals from Nordstrom Rack's Fall Must-Haves Sale. Check those out below.