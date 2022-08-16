How Drag Race Winners Jinkx Monsoon and Willow Pill Are Spending Their Prize Money

It pays to be a winner, baby.
Jinkx Monsoon, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7, and Willow Pill, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race season 14, both tasted Drag Race glory over the last calendar year. Sure, it's elevated their careers to new heights—but it's also made them very rich.
Jinkx took home $200,000, the biggest prize in Drag Race history for the first-ever all-winners season. Willow, meanwhile, banked $150,000, the biggest prize for a non-All Stars season in history.
So, how are they spending their earnings?
"I'm putting it in my kids' college fund," Willow told Variety Aug. 16. "But beyond that, right now, my plan is just to keep it in savings, and hopefully retire early. I would love to retire at 35."
Before you think the 27-year-old queen from Denver is kidding, just ask her drag sister.
"She's not joking," Jinkx said. "That's what she told me when we were last together. She said, "I'm gonna do a few more gigs."
Jinkx, meanwhile, has some specific sentimental plans.
"I want to stash some away and sit on it for a little bit while I do some thinking," she revealed. "My husband and I put off getting our forever wedding rings until he's able to move to the United States. So, as soon as he moves to Portland, we're going to get our rings. I know it sounds cheesy and sappy, but we've put it off for a while. I'm wearing a costume ring."
Jinkx also revealed some plans to help out a family member and get some home renovation done along the way.
"I've got a niece who might want to go to college someday, and I've got some home plumbing that needs to get fixed," Jinkx said. "I want a new refrigerator. Is that boring?"
Jinkx Monsoon? Boring? Impossible.
Ready to find out who joins the ranks of Jinkx and Willow next? Well, good news. RuPaul's Drag Race was recently renewed for its historic 15th season.