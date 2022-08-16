How Kris Jenner Celebrated "Amazing Mommy" Jennifer Lawrence on Her Birthday

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Talks Pregnancy & New Film

Kris Jenner knows how to keep up with her friends' birthdays.

On Aug. 15, the mom of six sent a sweet birthday shout-out to pal Jennifer Lawrence—who welcomed her first child with husband Cooke Maroney in February—in honor of the actress' 32nd birthday.

"Happy birthday to my beautiful girl #JenniferLawrence!!!!" Kris, 66, wrote on her Instagram Stories, alongside an image of her and the Hunger Games star. "Amazing mommy, wife and girlfriend!! I love you soooo much!!!!!!"

Kris and Jennifer have grown close since their first encounter in 2015 in her hotel room for her 25th birthday. Two years later, the Kardashians star shared how the two became friends.

"She was a big Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan," Kris told host Steve Harvey on Steve On Watch at the time. "And somebody from her team called me up and said, 'Would you surprise Jennifer on her birthday and give her a birthday cake, like you'll be the surprise.' When I walked out with this cake, she was so excited… and we've had this little texting friendship from then on."