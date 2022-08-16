See Victoria Beckham Twin With “Style Icon” Harper Beckham

Watch : Nicola Peltz Addresses Alleged Feud With Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham is showing off her mini-me.

The former Spice Girls member shared a new photo of her and her daughter Harper Beckham wearing matching dresses from her collaboration with Reebok on her Instagram Stories and it looks like the 11-year-old is already taking after her mother. In the snap, the duo wore the tennis dress from the Victoria's clothing line with her opting for the dress in white colorway while Harper sported the black version.

The fashion mogul wrote on her Instagram Stories "My little style icon!"

The two gave off strong yin-and-yang vibes with Harper pairing her outfit with a pair of white sneakers and Victoria accessorizing with a black cap.