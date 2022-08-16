Pop Idol Singer Darius Campbell Danesh Dead at 41

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Pop Idol fans are remembering Darius Campbell Danesh.

The Scottish singer has died at the age of 41, the Rochester Police Department and Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to E! News.

Police said they responded to a call about a deceased person at a Minnesota apartment building on Aug. 11 and that the individual was identified as Darius by the medical examiner's office. The police noted the investigation into the cause of Darius' death is "still pending" and that "there is no known threat to the public."

Darius' family also announced his death in a statement obtained by the BBC. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh," the statement read. "Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office."

The family said in the statement that "the local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances." In addition, the family confirmed in the statement that the cause of Darius' "sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue" and asked the public to "kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."

E! News has reached out to Darius' managing agency but has yet to receive any comment.