The Bama Rush TikTok Phenomenon Is Getting Its Own Documentary

Grab your iced coffee and a spray tan—Bama Rush is getting the documentary treatment.

Rush Week at the University of Alabama, which has become a viral sensation on TikTok, will be subject of a new doc from Vice Studios, according to Variety.

For the uninitiated, Bama Rush follows the highly competitive and slightly deranged process of sorority recruitment week at the university. According to AL.com, over 2,300 students—mostly women, mostly white—received bids from the 17 sororities that participated this year. Of the students who accepted bids, only nine percent of them self-identified as racial or ethnic minorities.

On Aug. 12, the New York Times confirmed that a Bama Rush documentary was in production.

"This film is a thoughtful and compassionate portrayal of young women in 2022," the doc's director Rachel Fleit told the Times, "as they rush the sorority system at the University of Alabama."

The Times reported that the documentary has been in production since last year, when Bama Rush first became an Internet phenomenon.

However, the article denied reports that hidden microphones have been placed for purposes of the documentary, which was a rumor that caught fire online.