Why Zoë Kravitz Regrets Weighing In on Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Slap

Watch : Willow Smith Addresses Backlash to Dad Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Zoë Kravitz may be keeping her opinions to herself from now on.

After facing backlash on social media for voicing her disapproval of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, the actress opened up about how the internet can be a volatile place.

"It's a scary time to have an opinion or to say the wrong thing or to make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything," she told WSJ Magazine. "It's mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything in."

Zoë, 33, said that she needed to remind herself that she is an artist and "being an artist is not about everybody loving you or everyone thinking you're hot."

"It's about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation or inspire people or make them feel seen," she continued. "I think I'm in a place right now where I don't want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art."