Outer Banks' Chase Stokes Honors "Beautiful Soul" Stand-In One Month After His Death

Chase Stokes is pleading for people to put for an end to drunk driving.

More than a month after the actor's Outer Banks stunt double, Alexander 'AJ' Jennings, was killed in a hit-and-run car crash, Stokes is speaking out encouraging people to stop getting behind the wheel intoxicated.

"Get in an Uber, do something," Stokes, 29, told TMZ Aug. 12, "because this beautiful soul, this beautiful individual's life was taken way, way too soon because of somebody who made a stupid, stupid decision to drink and drive."

He added, "If you're gonna go out and go to a party and have a couple drinks, don't do it. Don't get in a car, don't get behind the wheel. That's to our younger fans who are just getting into this age range of being able to drive and do these things. Don't do it because we lost a beautiful individual. I'm still processing it, man."