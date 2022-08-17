We're McLovin These 15 Secrets About Superbad

The script was so funny, the future Oscar nominee recalled, he lobbied hard for the part of Seth despite never having had an interest in that sort of movie.

"I got out of my way not to ever see something that would be referred to as a 'teen comedy,'" Hill said, "'cause they usually suck and usually they're not honest. You don't feel like you relate to the characters, and I feel like the goal at least is to try and make something that people would not call B.S. on."

And on Superbad, he continued, "We were making each other laugh, so we all felt that we were on the right track. The whole reason the movie was made was because we all really hate 'teen comedies.'"

Well, we know no one who has ever called B.S. on Superbad. But just how honest was the R-rated laugh riot about two college-bound best friends, each obsessed with sex in his own way, who pull out all the stops to make sure they're granted access to the grad-night blowout they're disinvited from within the movie's first few minutes?

In honor of the film's 15th anniversary, here are the at-times NSFW secrets we've dug up about your favorite so-low-it's-highbrow comedy: