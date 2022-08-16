Wickedly Cute Halloween Jewelry From BaubleBar & More That You'll Want to Snag Before It Sells Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Halloween may be a couple of months away, but if you're like us and just can't wait for spooky season to start, we've got great news. Several brands have already started putting out their brand new Halloween merch for this year (hello, shopDisney!) and there's a ton of spooky cool things you'll want to get your hands on. If you love jewelry in particular, we've got a real treat for you today.
BaubleBar recently released their "scary good" Halloween Collection this year and it features all kinds of fun and colorful pieces from candy corn earrings to glow-in-the-dark studs. If you're a Disney fan, BaubleBar also released their first ever BaubleBar x Disney Halloween Collection which features new bag charms, BFF earring sets and more. Since it's spooky season, it's a great time to shop their Disney Villains earrings which are just way too good to pass up.
It's important to note, BaubleBar's Halloween collection is super popular and some items are already sold out and waitlisted. So we wouldn't wait until September or October to shop.
Since we believe it's never too early to shop for Halloween, we've rounded up some Halloween jewelry you can buy right now. Check those out below.
BaubleBar Bad Witch Behavior Earrings
Bring on the bad witch vibes with these wickedly sweet earrings from BaubleBar. They're made with gold stone and bright enamel. Plus, they glow in the dark.
BaubleBar Get Spooked BFF Disney Earrings
You can't help but get wrapped up in these super cute Get Spooked BFF Disney earrings featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck.
BaubleBar Devil's Advocate Earrings
Thee red hot Devil's Advocate earrings rom BaubleBar will bring out your devilishly good side. You're sure to get a ton of compliments for these!
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Ghost Earrings
No spooky vibes here! These Mickey Mouse Disney Ghost earrings are nothing but fun.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings
Whether you're spending Halloween at the Disney Parks or tick-or-treating around your neighborhood, these Mickey glow-in-the-dark earrings a must for your Halloween getup.
BaubleBar Field Day Earrings
BaubleBar's Field Day Earrings are festive and fun with a touch of spooky. The little details like the sparkly glass stones and raffia arms and legs make it extra special. You'll want to wear these all season long!
BaubleBar Let's Make A Ghost Earrings
Boo! According to BaubleBar, their Let's Make a Ghost earrings are what you get when "spooky meets kooky." It features trendy fringe details and a glam mix of different sized pearls to give is a floating illusion. Obsessed!
BaubleBar Sweet Treat Earrings
Treat yourself to these extra sweet candy corn earrings from BaubleBar. They're colorful, fun and perfect to wear both day and night.
BaubleBar Holy Sheet Earrings
BaubleBar's Holy Sheet studs are so, so cute! Wear them out in the sun all day for a an even cooler, spookier look at night.
BaubleBar Mickey Mouse Disney Frankie Earrings
It's alive! The Mickey Mouse Disney Frankie Earrings feature gorgeous green pavé accents making it a worthy piece to have in your Halloween collection. It's luxurious, fun and a must for any fans of BaubleBar's Disney collection.
Scream Ghost Face Cuff Earrings
What's your favorite scary movie? If it's Scream, you'll want to snag these very cool Ghost Face Cuff Earrings from Hot Topic. And yes, there is a matching necklace as well!
Disney The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington & Sally Tarot Cards Bestie Necklace Set
What's this? What's this? It's an exclusive BoxLunch tarot card necklace set featuring Jack and Sally! Obsession-worthy.
Betsey Johnson Punk N Spice Pumpkin Chandelier Earrings
Make a statement with these jaw-dropping Halloween-themed chandelier earrings from Betsey Johnson.
Betsey Johnson Punk N Spice Gummy Bear Huggie Earrings
These adorable Punk N Spice Gummy Bear huggie earrings by Betsey Johnson are a real sweet treat. They come in four colors: pink, orange, purple and green.
Betsey Johnson Punk N Spice Lollipop Layered Necklace
Love the earrings above? You're going to love this necklace that makes such a great match.
Betsey Johnson Punk N Spice Vampire Pendant
Betsey Johnson's Punk N Spice Vampire Pendant was made to be seen. It's bold, playful and such an eye-catching piece. We wouldn't be surprised if everyone wanted to know where you got it.
Necklace Dream World Dainty Pumpkin Halloween Gifts Necklace
If you're looking for something on the more subtle side, this dainty pumpkin necklace by Necklace Dream World on Etsy is worth checking out. You can choose the color and chain length you want.
Lemon Lime Creations Halloween Ring
These stackable Halloween-themed rings by Lemon Lime Creations on Etsy are an elegant and festive way to celebrate spooky season. You get to choose between four "scary faces" to have on your ring.
Penelope's Porch Black Cat Necklace
This ridiculously cute Black Cat necklace is made by Penelope's Porch on Etsy. If you love the look, we recommend checking out their other Halloween-themed necklaces which are just as spooky yet chic.
Although we jumped straight to Halloween, Labor Day weekend is still ahead. If you're looking for more great things to shop, check out our roundup of Labor Day 2022 sales and deals.