Joe Jonas Reveals How Using Injectables Gives Him a Confidence Boost

John Shearer/Getty Images

Although Joe is an advocate of injectables and partnered with Xeomin (an FDA approved cosmetic injectable), he reminded that anyone wanting to get the treatment should not only speak to the experts first but do their research.

"Speak to your health-care provider, your dermatologist, whoever you feel has the best knowledge around these things," he cautioned. "Just like anything I pick up to eat or drink or the products that I'm using on my face and hair, I want to know that it's something that I can trust."

The Jonas Brothers member, who welcomed his second daughter in July with wife Sophie Turner, is no stranger to the spotlight. However, he pointed out that he hasn't felt the pressures of Hollywood, especially when it comes to looking a certain way.

"I've been lucky to be surrounded by great, supportive people," he said. "I've kind of found a place in my life where I can just confidently make decisions myself and say, OK, this is what I want to do and this is how I feel."

As he perfectly summed it up, "This is what makes me feel good and that's all that really matters."