Tarte Cosmetics Flash Deal: Get $169 Worth of Products For Just $59

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you've bought a lot of makeup, but you're not quite sure how to put the best look together, you're not alone. It can be tough to decide which eyeshadow, blush, and lip color go together. That's why it's always a smart call to buy makeup sets. First off, the colors usually coordinate together nicely. Second, these value sets usually have a great discount on the products. If you love Tarte, there's a can't-miss deal right now on a bundle with seven products.
You can get $169 worth of Tarte Cosmetics makeup for just $59 at QVC. This set includes some of the top-selling products from the brand's Marine Miracle Collection, a mascara, eye shadow palette, bronzer/blush duo, lip gloss, and two brushes. Plus, both of those brushes are dual-ended, so you are really getting four brushes with this deal. This discount won't be here forever. Shop this deal before it sells out!
Tarte Marine Miracle 6-Pc Collector Set
This bundle includes:
- Surfer Curl Volumizing Mascara, which is flake-free and smudge-proof for 12 hours, according to the brand.
- Breezy Eye Shadow Palette, which includes six eyeshadows, with two matte colors and four pearlescent shades.
- Bronzer/Blush Breezy Cream Cheek Duo, which are great to sculpt your look.
- H20 Gloss Lip Gloss, which has a creamy, hydrating formula.
- Breezy Cream Face Brush
- Double-Ended Shader & Blending Eye Shadow Brush
If you want to learn more about these products, check out these rave reviews from Tarte shoppers.
Tarte Surfer Curl Volumizing Mascara Reviews
A Tarte shopper declared, "New holy grail. Was so surprised with this product! I have trouble with my lashes drooping after wearing mascara for a little, but this product kept my lashes curled all day. Super easy to take off and it's good for my lashes??? I'm yes please!"
Another reviewed, "So in love with this mascara! I received the travel size and once using it a couple times I was hooked. Went to go buy the full size right away!"
Tarte Bronzer/Blush Breezy Cream Cheek Duo Reviews
A shopper gushed, "Breezy Cream Cheek Duo is the ONE! This has quickly become my daily go to blush and bronzer. The blush is light and pink and glowy - no highlighter needed. Bronzer is perfect shade. Very happy with this purchase! Way to go, Tarte!"
Someone else shared, "Long wearing cream bronzer blush duo. Looks natural and lasts on skin. Enjoying this quick and easy makeup for the summer!"
Tarte H20 Gloss Lip Gloss Reviews
"Love it. Stays longer than other lip glosses and I tend to lick my lips a lot," a Tarte shopper wrote.
Another raved, "Daily Must! This is a 10/10 compared to their Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm. This stays on much longer and gives a bit more hydration to my always cracking dry lips. Some people bite their nails, I pick at my lips. I notice a hugeeeee difference the days I use this vs not. Definitely a must have from Tarte!"
A customer shared, "Love this product! Goes on smooth and stays on for a while. Definitely hydrating and amazing color."
Tarte Breezy Cream Face Brush Reviews
A Tarte shopper said, "Love it. I use it with the cream palette and it goes into your skin like butter. a must!"
Another wrote, "Absolutely love this brush! It blends so well!!"
Tarte Double-Ended Shader & Blending Eye Shadow Brush Reviews
A shopper explained, "I don't usually like double ended brushes but this one is great! I can do a full eye look with just this brush."
"Great brush for the price. I love the big fluffy blending brush it's my favorite to diffuse color," a customer wrote.
If you're looking for more great beauty buys, check out this 50% off deal on the TikTok-famous Tan-Luxe Tanning Drops.