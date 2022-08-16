Anne Heche Shared Who She'd Pick to Portray Her in Biopic Months Before Her Death

Just months before her death from injuries sustained in a fiery car crash, Anne Heche revealed who she wanted to portray her in a story about her life.
On Aug. 16, David Yontef of the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast released a clip from an interview with the Donnie Brasco star, during which she shared her top two choices for her hypothetical biopic.
"Miley Cyrus or Kristen Bell. I've already thought about it," Anne shared, adding that the women "share a personality ability to face the world the in a way that I would want portrayed."
Anne noted that Miley's career is similar to hers, as they both started out young in the industry.
"I've seen her Hannah Montana," she explained. "To be able to do that, to be able to express that, to be able to be as bold as she's been… going from Disney into ‘Wrecking Ball.' The way she moves, when she sings. Her voice, her compassion, she f--king loves everyone."
Sharing her admiration for the "Malibu" singer, Anne continued, "Her ability to get out on stage and sing acapella. That would be the way that I would see a pure, pure artist engaging with the world with the best time they could ever possibly have. That's why Miley and I think she's a f--king great actress."
As for Kristen, Anne said that the Frozen actress helped her get nominated for her second Emmy after they shared the screen in the 2004 movie, Gracie's Choice.
"She and I played mother and daughter in a Lifetime movie years ago," Anne said. "And Kristen, again, felt like a reflection to me. Her ability to tell a story, do it through joy, do it with her personality, charm, gorgeous timing, and humor. I see myself a lot in her. I don't think it's any mistake that I played her mom, and now I want her to play me."
On Aug. 5, Anne was involved in a car crash in Los Angeles. The actress was reportedly driving her Mini Cooper at a high speed when it "burst into flames and came to rest 30 feet inside the two-story home," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A week later, on Aug. 12, the actress was declared legally dead in the state of California but as an organ donor remained on life support to allow the One Legacy Foundation time to find recipients. Anne's rep told E! News in a statement, "Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive. It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she is being kept on life support to determine if any are viable."
Just a few hours later, the rep released a separate statement on her passing.
"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a rep for the star told E! News. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
The actress was taken off life support on Aug. 14.
Hopefully, Anne gets her wish.