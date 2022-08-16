Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Prove They're Still Going Strong With PDA-Packed Date

Watch : Necessary Realness: Falling in Love With Austin Butler

It looks like Austin Butler's burning love for Kaia Gerber is just as bright as ever.

The Elvis actor, 30, and the model, 20, proved their relationship is still going strong after they were photographed grabbing lunch at The Oaks Gourmet Market & Cafe in Los Angeles Aug. 15. During the outing, Austin and Kaia wrapped their arms around each other and shared a kiss.

Although, this isn't the first time they've shown a big hunk o' love for each other. The couple also locked lips at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of his film about Elvis Presley in May and held hands as they attended a pre-Oscars party in March. And while Kaia's face wasn't shown as Austin wrapped his arms around her in a VMAN photo shoot, eagle-eyed fans were able to spot one of her tattoos.

Despite these public displays of affection, the pair—who first sparked romance rumors in December and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May—have kept much of their romance private, with Austin previously telling GQ Hype, "I don't think there's anything I want to share about that. But thank you for providing the space."