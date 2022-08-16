Florence Pugh Confirms She and Zach Braff Broke Up

Watch : Florence Pugh Defends BF Zach Braff From Age Difference ''Abuse''

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff have called it quits—but don't worry darling, it sounds like they're still on good terms.

In a cover story for Harper's BAZAAR's September ICONS issue, the actress, 26, confirmed that she and the Scrubs alum, 47, privately split earlier this year. "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on," Pugh told the outlet. "We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we're not together. So we've done that."

Throughout their relationship, the stars, who first sparked romance rumors in 2019, made headlines for their age-gap, which Pugh defended on numerous occasions. In her chat with Harper's, she reflected on the attention their romance attracted. "Whenever I feel like that line has been crossed in my life, whether it's paparazzi taking private moments, or moments that aren't even real, or gossip channels that encourage members of the public to share private moments of famous people walking down the street, I think it's incredibly wrong," she shared. "I don't think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven't signed up for a reality TV show."