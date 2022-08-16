Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Shares Video of His Must-See “Jam Session”

Bruce Willis is proving he's still got it.
On Aug. 15, the Die Hard actor's wife Emma Heming Willis shared a video of her husband playing the harmonica alongside musician Derek Richard Thomas, who played the guitar and sang.
"Their talent is speaking for itself," the model captioned the post. "I'll just leave this here. #jamsession."
Bruce may be known for his iconic action-packed movie roles, but he does have a background in music. In 1987, he released a blues album titled The Return of Bruno. The project peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 chart.
Two years later, he released his sophomore studio album, If It Don't Kill You, It Just Makes You Stronger.
Bruce's musical session with Derek comes nearly five months after Emma, his ex-wife Demi Moore and his five daughters—Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, Tallulah, 28, Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8—shared through a statement on Instagram that he would be stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with aphasia, a condition that can impact a person's ability to communicate and cognitive abilities.
"This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support," their March 30 statement read. "We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him."
Since then, Bruce has been keeping himself active and spending lots of time with his family.
On May 23, Emma shared a video of the actor playing basketball with a group of friends. In the clip, Bruce could be seen catching a bounce pass from a friend and making a layup.
And just last month, Emma posted a video to her Instagram Stories of Bruce showing off his dance moves with their daughter Mabel on the porch. The clip is set to a remix of Lizzo's song "About Damn Time."
She captioned the post, "Bringing that weekend in strong! #TGIF #happyfriday."