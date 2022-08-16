Inside Kim Kardashian's Girls' Trip Following Pete Davidson Split

But that's not all: Kim also posted a photo of a long, wooden bridge she used to walk across before ziplining, writing, "I cried every step of the way because I am so afraid of heights, but I did it. And I promise I'm never doing it again."

Luckily, she can revisit her ziplining experience whenever she wants thanks to footage captured during the event, which Kim admitted to needing. "My eyes were closed the entire time," she wrote alongside an aerial shot of the zipping line. "So, I'm glad I have these videos to see how pretty the scenery was."