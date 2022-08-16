Kendall Jenner Reacts After Stassie Karanikolaou Pokes Fun at Her Viral Cucumber Cutting Skills

Watch : Kendall Jenner Tries Cutting a Cucumber AGAIN

No matter how you slice it, this is one hilarious video.

Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou took to TikTok this weekend to share a tutorial on how she and her friends make cucumber lime martinis, and followers couldn't help but notice her nod to Kendall Jenner.

At one point in the clip, Stassie cut some cucumber for her cocktail—holding the knife the same, now-viral way Kendall did when she chopped a cucumber for a snack on the May 12 episode of The Kardashians (just don't try this at home, kids). And yes, the 26-year-old supermodel definitely noticed the reference, joking in the comments, "I've taught you well."

She wasn't the only one to get a laugh out of the, er, technique. Hailey Bieber did too—writing, "Lmfaooo"—and several fans also got a chuckle.

"Lmaooo," one commenter wrote, "cut some cucumber Kenny's way." Added another, "It's the cutting the cucumber for me."