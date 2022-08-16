Kendall Jenner Reacts After Stassie Karanikolaou Pokes Fun at Her Viral Cucumber Cutting Skills

No matter how you slice it, this is one hilarious video.
Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou took to TikTok this weekend to share a tutorial on how she and her friends make cucumber lime martinis, and followers couldn't help but notice her nod to Kendall Jenner.
At one point in the clip, Stassie cut some cucumber for her cocktail—holding the knife the same, now-viral way Kendall did when she chopped a cucumber for a snack on the May 12 episode of The Kardashians (just don't try this at home, kids). And yes, the 26-year-old supermodel definitely noticed the reference, joking in the comments, "I've taught you well."
She wasn't the only one to get a laugh out of the, er, technique. Hailey Bieber did too—writing, "Lmfaooo"—and several fans also got a chuckle.
"Lmaooo," one commenter wrote, "cut some cucumber Kenny's way." Added another, "It's the cutting the cucumber for me."
This isn't the first time Kendall has poked fun at the cucumber-cutting moment. After a Twitter user re-shared a screenshot from the scene and called it "the most tragic thing I've ever seen" in May, Kendall re-shared the photo and wrote, "tragic!" And later that month, the reality star posted a picture of a cucumber and a knife on a cutting board and teased, "Here we go again."
@stassiebaby
were back and were making Cucumber Lime Sunny Martini! ????? Spongebob Tomfoolery - Dante9k Remix - David Snell
Even her family members have gotten in on the joke, with Kylie Jenner posting a video of Kendall at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding weekend in Italy in May and writing "Me and cucumber girl."
And while Kendall could let a chef slice a cucumber for her like her mom Kris Jenner initially offered, she has decided to sharpen her knife skills.
"Watching it back, I was like, 'Why did I cut it like that?'" Kendall said at Hulu's The Kardashians panel in June. "I literally was talking to one of her chefs and I was like, 'Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How can I do better?' Like, I really took it seriously. But I think it's hysterical, and I love it honestly."