A$AP Rocky Charged With Assaulting His Former Friend With a Gun

Watch : A$AP Rocky Charged With Assaulting Former Friend

A$AP Rocky has found himself in trouble with the law.

The "Praise the Lord" singer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a former friend with a firearm in November 2021, according to a press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office obtained by E! News on Aug. 15.

He faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

Rocky allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the former friend "during a heated discussion in Hollywood," per the release. The rapper, who welcomed his first child with Rihanna in May, drew the handgun again in a "subsequent confrontation" and fired it two times in the direction of the victim.

E! News has reached out to his rep and attorney for comment but hasn't heard back.

"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," said District Attorney George Gascón in a statement. "My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."