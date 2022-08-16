A$AP Rocky Charged With Assaulting His Former Friend With a Gun

A$AP Rocky has found himself in trouble with the law.
The "Praise the Lord" singer has been charged after allegedly assaulting a former friend with a firearm in November 2021, according to a press release from the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office obtained by E! News on Aug. 15.
He faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.
Rocky allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun at the former friend "during a heated discussion in Hollywood," per the release. The rapper, who welcomed his first child with Rihanna in May, drew the handgun again in a "subsequent confrontation" and fired it two times in the direction of the victim.
E! News has reached out to his rep and attorney for comment but hasn't heard back.
"Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood," said District Attorney George Gascón in a statement. "My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted."
Last week, A$AP Relli came forward as the alleged victim of the shooting, his attorneys Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz told Rolling Stone. The lawyers said Rocky and Relli (real name Terell Ephron) were going to discuss a disagreement in Hollywood at the time.
"Unbeknownst to Mr. Ephron, A$AP Rocky was not just planning for a conversation and came armed with a semi-automatic handgun," per the statement to the outlet. "After arriving at the location, a conversation ensued whereby without provocation, warning, or any justification, A$AP Rocky produced the handgun and intentionally fired multiple shots at Mr. Ephron."
Relli—who filed a civil lawsuit for assault, battery, and emotional distress against Rocky on Aug. 10—alleges he received minor injuries on his left hand, per Rolling Stone. E! News has reached out to Relli's lawyer for comment but hasn't heard back.
Rocky was arrested at LAX in April in connection to the 2021 shooting, but was released from police custody after making the $550,000 bail. He hasn't publicly addressed the claims.
His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 17.