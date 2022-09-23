Haus Labs Review: How Lady Gaga's TikTok-Viral Foundation, Lip Lacquers and More Products Hold Up

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's a million reasons why Lady Gaga's Haus Labs has captured the attention of beauty insiders.
While the cosmetics brand originally hit the market in 2019, launching with a kaleidoscope of shimmer shadows, a smudge-proof liquid eyeliner and punchy lipsticks, it recently underwent a major makeover.
The superstar not only renamed her company—Haus Labs by Lady Gaga—but she released entirely new products, upgraded the formulas and partnered with a different retailer (Sephora after previously being sold on Amazon).
As a fan of the House of Gucci star's original makeup, her unexpected shake-up immediately piqued my interest. Plus, after the foundation, setting powder and lip lacquers went viral on TikTok, I knew I needed to put them to the test.
Below is my honest review of Lady Gaga's new and improved Haus Labs.
Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation
As soon as the Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation went viral on TikTok, I was eager to try it out.
What I appreciated most was the fact that my skin looked radiant and healthy with just one pump of product. I not only had a natural glow, but the foundation felt weightless, so much so that I forgot I had anything on.
But there were two downsides for me. While the foundation provided medium coverage, minimizing the redness in my chin and cheek areas, it didn't completely conceal my acne. Moreover, despite the 12-hour wear claim the brand makes, I'd say this foundation holds up for at least four-to-six hours (when used without a powder) before you need to touch-up. This is coming from someone with mostly dry skin, who gets a bit oily in the T-zone.
Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer
Warning: The Atomic Shake Lip Lacquer will unleash your alter ego, at least it did for me.
Available in six vibrant shades of red, the liquid lipstick coats the lips to perfection with a single swipe. And the high-shine finish mixed with the intensity of the color made me look like one of those plastic blow-up dolls. So, it's definitely not for the faint of heart.
In addition to its attention-grabbing effect, the formula is just as potent. Not only does it feel comfortable but it actually outlasts everything from coffee to tacos to a sweaty work out session. And yet, the smudge- and transfer-proof lacquer is easy to remove—all you need is an oil-based cleanser.
Bio Blurring Loose Setting Powder
I didn't expect to be blown away by the Bio Blurring Loose Setting Powder, but it packs a major punch. It combats my shine in the T-zone area and gives my makeup a nice airbrushed finish.
And unlike many setting powders I've tried, which tend to enhance wrinkles and dry out the skin, this one does the opposite. It brightens the skin, while also blurring pores and reducing redness. The setting powder especially works wonders with the Triclone Skin Tech Medium Coverage Foundation, locking it in and making it last longer than the four-to-six hours I mentioned above.
Edge Precision Brow Pencil
Hands down, the Edge Precision Brow Pencil is my favorite Haus Labs offering. Let's be real, it's hard to reinvent the wheel in the brow category, but Lady Gaga did it with her dual-ended product.
Interestingly, the spoolie took me by surprise. It's strong and sturdy with fine bristles that firmly brush each hair, making them stay in place without any extra help.
As for the pencil? Its slender tip makes it easy to fill in sparse hairs and define its shape. Plus, the creamy formula is a total triple threat: It's buildable, smudge-proof and long-wearing. In fact, my brows looked fresh and flawless, as sweat dripped down my forehead after a 30-min run.
Power Sculpt Velvet Bronzer
The Power Sculpt Velvet Bronzer, available in 12 inclusive shades, is two things: Buttery soft and extremely buildable. It can be hard to find a bronzer that has the right amount of pigment to sculpt and chisel your cheekbones, but that doesn't make you look like an anatomy face drawing.
Thankfully, this product applies seamlessly, feels silky and acts as a great contour. It also creates a natural radiance, almost like it's a second skin, while still adding definition and dimension to my cheeks. I was mostly impressed that it lasted through an eight-hour work day and looked as vibrant as ever before I washed my face.
Le Monster Lip Crayon
Like its name, the Le Monster Lip Crayon looks like something you'd pick out of a Crayola box. However, instead of putting out a rainbow of shades, the brand chose to focus on 12 everyday lipsticks in reds, pinks and browns.
The matte formula decorates the lips with its intense pigmentation and sits comfortably on the lips, making them feel nourished and soft. And while the product fades after a few hours of wear, the lining of my lips were still drenched in color. If anything, it acts as the perfect lip liner and its pointed tip makes it easy to apply with precision.
Bio Radiant Gel Powder Highlighter
As I've gotten slightly older, I've started to steer clear from highlighters since they can emphasize texture and draw attention to problem areas. However, I was delighted by the Bio Radiant Gel Powder Highlighter, which smoothed out my skin and added a sprinkle of luminosity to it.
Because it applies as a gel first and then pats down to a powder, it's not harsh or too blinding. Available in 10 shades that range from a soft pink to a champagne color to a copper, it also blends seamlessly with other products and looks beautiful when topped over blush and bronzer.
It's a highlighter that proves less is more, as it gives a subtle, yet impactful glow.