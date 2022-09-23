Haus Labs Review: How Lady Gaga's TikTok-Viral Foundation, Lip Lacquers and More Products Hold Up

Watch : Lady Gaga CONFIRMS Joker 2 Role Alongside Joaquin Phoenix

There's a million reasons why Lady Gaga's Haus Labs has captured the attention of beauty insiders.

While the cosmetics brand originally hit the market in 2019, launching with a kaleidoscope of shimmer shadows, a smudge-proof liquid eyeliner and punchy lipsticks, it recently underwent a major makeover.

The superstar not only renamed her company—Haus Labs by Lady Gaga—but she released entirely new products, upgraded the formulas and partnered with a different retailer (Sephora after previously being sold on Amazon).

As a fan of the House of Gucci star's original makeup, her unexpected shake-up immediately piqued my interest. Plus, after the foundation, setting powder and lip lacquers went viral on TikTok, I knew I needed to put them to the test.