New Details Shared on Comedian Teddy Ray’s Death

New information on the death of comedian Teddy Ray has emerged.
Just two days after the Riverside County, Calif. coroner's office confirmed to E! News that Theadore Brown was found dead on Aug. 12, new details have come forward on his passing at age 32.
Sergeant Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Media Information Bureau tells E! News that deputies responded to the scene in Rancho Mirage, Calif. after receiving a call for a possible drowning. According to Soto, "a maintenance worker reported he discovered a male subject floating in the swimming pool."
Soto noted that upon arrival, Teddy was displaying evident signs of death. However, no signs of foul play were found.
At this time, a cause of death has not yet been determined, police said.
Teddy's passing comes just two weeks after his 32nd birthday. During the span of his career, the comedian had made appearances on Wild 'n Out, the HBO series All Def Comedy and Pause with Sam Jay.
After his death, Comedy Central took to Twitter to share a message on Teddy and his legacy.
"Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer," the Aug. 12 tweet read. "He'll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community."
One day later, Wild ‘N Out also shared a touching tribute for its fallen alum.
"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Teddy Ray who always kept our audiences smiling with his quick wit and creativity," the Aug. 13 tweet read. "Our hearts are with his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time."