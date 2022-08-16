Keke Palmer's Candid Message About Adult Acne Is Refreshingly Relatable

Keke Palmer is sick of struggling with her skin issues.
The 28-year-old actress took to social media to vent her frustrations with her adult acne and hilariously questioned why doctors have not yet found a "cure" for the condition.
"I was just thinking about the fact that plastic surgeons are amazing," she began her video on Aug. 10 as she rocked a make-up free face. "They can give you a boob job, above the muscle, under the muscle, liposuction, tummy tuck, BBL, they can even implant muscles, I mean, the list goes on. But they cannot figure out how to clear up somebody's skin?"
Keke continued, "All these years and all these inventions, you can't figure out how to take the beautiful skin from my ass and put it on my face? I'm tired of it. I'm done with it. People out here with adult acne are struggling, and you haven't figured out that cure? I'm done."
Along with her selfie video, the Nope star continued her exasperation in the post's caption, wishing for "instant results" and telling plastic surgeons that "the real money" is in clearing up acne.
"Enough with all the hard work of having to find the PERFECT diet and trying to get an expensive facial every other day," she wrote. "Give us the plastic surgery we're begging for, and make it possible for black skin as well. I need the dual love."
Keke has been candid about her complicated complexion in the past. In 2020, she revealed her acne was "so traumatic" that Tyler Perry once helped send her to the "best dermatologist."
"I remember when I was 14 and Tyler Perry pulled my mom aside at the NAACP Awards and literally said, 'I would pay for her to go to a dermatologist, to the best dermatologist, to help her with her skin,'" she recalled in an episode of PEOPLE (the TV Show!). "So what I've dealt with, with my skin, has been so traumatic and big that people have literally reached into their own pockets to help me."
That same year, Keke revealed she had been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a condition with symptoms that can include bad acne.
"Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome has been attacking me from the inside out my entire life and I had no idea," she shared on Instagram, along with two unfiltered close-ups of herself. "My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself."
Keke also encouraged her followers who may be struggling with their skin to remember they are not alone and reminded them they are "still so f--king fine."
"Pray for me on this journey and I will pray for you too," she added. "I'm not afraid to show myself to the world and you shouldn't be either."