TV Scoop Awards 2022: Vote For Your TV Favorites Now

Honor the 2021–2022 TV season by voting for the most engaged fandoms, heartbreaking cancelations, laugh-out-loud comedies and more in E! News' annual TV Scoop Awards.

By Alyssa Ray Aug 18, 2022 1:00 PMTags
Watch: Bridgerton, Euphoria & More! Favorite Binge-Worthy TV Shows

(Editor's Note: If you have any questions about why your picks did not get nominated, please know the selections came from the Sept. 2021-Aug. 2022 television season.)

With so much great TV this last year, it's hard to pick our favorites.

So, we turned to our E! News readers and our in-house TV experts to curate a list of the most notable shows and performances of the year. That's right, the TV Scoop Awards are back and ready celebrate what the last 12 months of television had to offer.

Once again, we're honoring the best couples, reality stars, comedies and dramas by inviting you to vote for your favorites. However, we've also decided to mix things up by highlighting TV's most heartbreaking cancelations, the steamiest kisses to grace the small screen and the seriously surprising celebrity cameos.

Eager to vote for your TV favorite? Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Voting kicks off Aug. 18 at 6 a.m. PT and runs until Aug. 25 at 5 p.m. PT. You can vote as many times as you want—so tell your friends, family and even your enemies to come and support your favorite shows, scene-stealers and fandoms.

Winners will be formally announced on Aug. 29 at 9 a.m. PT.

2022 TV Premiere Dates

Now, the moment you've been waiting for, the full 2022 TV Scoop Awards nominations list. Happy voting:

Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Favorite Couple

Vote for your favorite couple:
Jackson and April, Grey's Anatomy
10.1%
Belly and Conrad, The Summer I Turned Pretty
3.8%
Kate and Anthony, Bridgerton
24.9%
Clare and Henry, The Time Traveler's Wife
1.8%
Fez and Lexi, Euphoria
12%
Nick and Charlie, Heartstopper
9.6%
Randall and Beth, This Is Us
8.3%
Issa and Lawrence, Insecure
6.2%
Toni and Shelby, The Wilds
23.3%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Steamiest Kiss

Vote for the steamiest kiss:
Belly and Jeremiah, The Summer I Turned Pretty
1.8%
Joyce and Hopper, Stranger Things
6.4%
Kate and Anthony, Bridgerton
16.7%
Jules and Elliot, Euphoria
2%
Amelia and Kai, Grey's Anatomy
2.7%
Joe and Marianne, You
2.7%
Shelby and Toni, The Wilds
8%
Calliope and Juliette, First Kill
59.7%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Scene-Stealer

Vote for your favorite scene-stealer
Simone Ashley, Bridgerton
9.4%
Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things
7.5%
Sadie Sink, Stranger Things
7%
Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria
7.4%
HoYeon Jung, Squid Game
4.6%
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
3.6%
Iman Vellani, Ms. Marvel
2%
Sara Ramirez, And Just Like That
1.2%
Imani Lewis, First Kill
57.2%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: TV Transformation

Vote for your favorite TV transformation:
Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton
19.6%
Jamie Campbell Bower, Stranger Things
32.3%
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
18.8%
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
8.3%
Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam
1.7%
Jessica Biel, Candy
7.1%
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
10.3%
Jared Leto, WeCrashed
2%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards: Jaw-Dropping Finale

Vote for the most jaw-dropping season finale:
Riverdale
7%
Euphoria
24.9%
Squid Game
19.7%
Grey's Anatomy
7.8%
Only Murders in the Building
11.1%
Succession
10.1%
Yellowstone
7%
Severance
4.4%
The Boys
8%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Best Comedy

Vote for your favorite comedy series:
What We Do in the Shadows
6.4%
Abbott Elementary
29.3%
Ted Lasso
10.2%
Only Murders in the Building
18%
Our Flag Means Death
3.3%
And Just Like That
1.4%
Emily in Paris
15.2%
Ghosts
7.5%
How I Met Your Father
8.8%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Best Drama

Vote for your favorite drama series:
Bridgerton
16.7%
Grey’s Anatomy
9%
Succession
6.1%
Squid Game
6.5%
Severance
2.4%
Yellowjackets
5.6%
Euphoria
20.1%
Stranger Things
25.4%
Gentleman Jack
8.2%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: International Show

Vote for your favorite international show:
Heartstopper
7.7%
Squid Game
14.9%
My Brilliant Friend
0.8%
Money Heist
5.7%
All of Us Are Dead
3.6%
The Great British Bake Off
7.9%
Love Island UK
55.7%
Elite
3.6%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Cancelation

Vote for the most heartbreaking cancelation:
First Kill
67.3%
The Wilds
12%
Batwoman
2.1%
The Time Traveler's Wife
3%
Gentleman Jack
1.7%
The Real
1.8%
The Baby-Sitters Club
2.6%
Legacies
2.9%
Dynasty
6.7%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Reality Star

Vote for your favorite reality TV star:
Taylor Hale, Big Brother
2.5%
Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset
3.4%
Deepti Vempati, Love Is Blind
2.7%
Heather Rae El Moussa, Selling Sunset
0.9%
Kim Kardashian, The Kardashians
6.1%
Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, Bachelor Nation
1.4%
Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack, Love Island UK
19.8%
Jinkx Monsoon, RuPaul's Drag Race
4.7%
Garcelle Beauvais, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
3.2%
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti, Love Island UK
55.4%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Reality TV Moment

Vote for your favorite memorable reality TV moment:
Spice Girls cameo, The Circle
6.4%
Tristan Thompson's paternity drama, The Kardashians
7.8%
Christine Quinn-Emma Hernan drama, Selling Sunset
1.9%
Clayton dumping Gabby and Rachel for Susie, The Bachelorette
2.1%
Jen Shah legal woes, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
2.8%
Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen's breakup, Love Is Blind
3.3%
Jake choosing Rae over April, The Ultimatum
2.9%
Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti winning, Love Island UK
72.8%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Best Reboot

Vote for your favorite reboot:
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin
27.1%
Law & Order
11.3%
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
7.7%
Bel-Air
12.3%
iCarly
15.1%
The Baby-Sitters Club
6.3%
How I Met Your Father
10.6%
And Just Like That
9.5%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Celebrity Cameo

Vote for your favorite celebrity cameo:
Ben Folds, The Wilds
18.7%
Tom Hanks, 1883
9.5%
Charlize Theron, The Boys
14.7%
Flea, Obi-Wan Kenobi
4.8%
Kristen Stewart, Irma Vep
14.3%
Liam Neeson, Atlanta
5.2%
Brie Larson, Ms. Marvel
24.2%
Justin Timberlake and Jason Ritter, Candy
8.7%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: On-Screen Death

Vote for the most shocking on-screen death:
Ashtray, Euphoria
17.9%
Eddie, Stranger Things
19.7%
Rebecca, This Is Us
3.8%
Dean, Station 19
7.5%
Mitch, The Morning Show
2.5%
Love, You
8.2%
Ruth, Ozark
6.6%
Villanelle, Killing Eve
33.9%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Music Moment

Vote for your favorite music moment:
"Running Up That Hill" sequence, Stranger Things
50.2%
"Wrecking Ball" dance number, Bridgerton
16.4%
"Footloose" dance sequence, Umbrella Academy
11.5%
"Master of Puppets" performance, Stranger Things
7.3%
"Getting To Know You" sing-a-long, Pam & Tommy
2.8%
Kimiko's musical number, The Boys
3.8%
The Dance Experience, Severance
1%
"The Way I Loved You"/Debutante Ball, Summer I Turned Pretty
7%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Engaged Fandom

Vote for the most engaged fandom:
Stranger Things
5.9%
Bridgerton
2.9%
RuPaul’s Drag Race
1.5%
Marvel
2.5%
Grey’s Anatomy
1.5%
Real Housewives
1%
Love Island
21.4%
First Kill
62.6%
Legacies
0.7%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: New Show

Vote for your favorite new show of the year:
Heartstopper
4.3%
The Summer I Turned Pretty
3.3%
Ms. Marvel
3.1%
Abbott Elementary
5.6%
Our Flag Means Death
1.1%
Severance
1.8%
Yellowjackets
2.9%
First Kill
77.9%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Plot Twist

Vote for your favorite plot twist:
Tom betrays Shiv, Succession
9.3%
001's identity, Squid Game
15.6%
Nate quits AFC Richmond, Ted Lasso
8.4%
The blackmailer's identity, Yellowjackets
6.2%
Vecna's identity, Stranger Things
26.2%
The truth about Homelander's father, The Boys
7.1%
Reva's origin story, Obi-Wan Kenobi
3.6%
Everyone loses their powers, The Umbrella Academy
12.4%
Residency program canceled, Grey's Anatomy
11.1%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Upcoming Show

Vote for the show you're most looking forward to:
House of the Dragon
26.4%
That '90s Show
18.8%
Untitled Daryl/The Walking Dead Spin-Off
7.7%
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
12.5%
The Winchesters
10.6%
Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin
9.6%
Daisy Jones & The Six
14.4%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: Fashion

Vote for the show that has the best fashion:
Gossip Girl
13.5%
Emily in Paris
15.9%
How I Met Your Father
3.9%
Euphoria
31.9%
The Kardashians
10.6%
And Just Like That
4.3%
Selling Sunset
3.9%
Only Murders in the Building
15.9%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: New Crush

Vote for your new TV crush:
E.R. Fightmaster, Grey's Anatomy
5%
Jonathan Bailey, Bridgerton
14.4%
Christopher Briney, The Summer I Turned Pretty
4%
Gavin Casalegno, The Summer I Turned Pretty
2.5%
Joseph Quinn, Stranger Things
14.9%
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
10.4%
Simone Ashley, Bridgerton
14.4%
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
19.4%
Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris
9%
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
6%
Poll

TV Scoop Awards 2022: True Crime Doc

Vote for your favorite true crime documentary or docu-series:
Bad Vegan
6.5%
Tinder Swindler
28.8%
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders
8.6%
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
16.5%
Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeffs
6.5%
Girl in the Picture
33.1%
