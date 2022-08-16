Exclusive

See All the Miss USA Contestants Take a Dip in Official 2022 Headshots

Ahead of the fabulous 2022 Miss USA competition, the contestants plunged into the water and posed for their headshots. See the exclusive photos below.

In just two months, the Miss USA organization will crown its new queen.

On Oct. 3, the 51 of the nation's most inspiring women will compete for the prestigious title at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev.

The highly-anticipated beauty pageant is expected to be extra special this year, as the 2022 Miss USA event will honor the late Cheslie Kryst—the Miss USA 2019 winner who tragically died in January at the age of 30 after falling from a New York City building.

Elle Smith, the current titleholder and former Miss Kentucky, will gracefully bow out and pass down the crown to the next Miss USA 2022 winner.

But before the event airs its tribute to Cheslie and selects its new queen, E! News is sharing an exclusive first look at the 51 contestants vying for the crown. Ahead of pageant, the contestants took a dip in the water and posed for their fierce headshots.

Keep on scrolling to see the all of the contenders for Miss USA 2022.

Grant Foto
Miss Alabama USA

Katelyn Jane Vinson

Grant Foto
Miss Alaska USA

Courtney Anne Schuman

Grant Foto
Miss Arizona USA

Isabel Ticlo

Grant Foto
Miss Arkansas USA

Lindsey Rylie Wagner

Grant Foto
Miss California USA

Tiffany Marie Johnson

Grant Foto
Miss Colorado USA

Alexis Erin Glover

Grant Foto
Miss Connecticut USA

Cynthia Moura Dias

Grant Foto
Miss Delaware USA

Grace Elizabeth Lange

Grant Foto
Miss District of Columbia USA

Faith Maria Porter

Grant Foto
Miss Florida USA

Taylor Renee Fulford

Grant Foto
Miss Georgia USA

Holly Haynes

Grant Foto
Miss Hawaii USA

Kiana Yamat

Grant Foto
Miss Illinois USA

Angel Reyes

Grant Foto
Miss Idaho USA

Jordana Brooks Dahmen

Grant Foto
Miss Indiana USA

Samantha Paige Toney

Grant Foto
Miss Iowa USA

Randi Mari Estabrook

Grant Foto
Miss Kansas USA

Elyse Suzanne Noe

Grant Foto
Miss Kentucky USA

Lizzy Neutz

Grant Foto
Miss Louisiana USA

KT Scannell

Grant Foto
Miss Maine USA

Elizabeth Kervin

Grant Foto
Miss Maryland USA

Caleigh Elizabeth Shade

Grant Foto
Miss Massachusetts USA

Skarlet M Ramirez

Grant Foto
Miss Michigan USA

Aria Christine Hutchinson

Grant Foto
Miss Minnesota USA

Madeline Grace Helget

Grant Foto
Miss Mississippi USA

Hailey Anne White

Grant Foto
Miss Missouri USA

Mikala McGhee

Grant Foto
Miss Montana USA

Heather Lee O'Keefe

Grant Foto
Miss Nebraska USA

Natalie Anne Pieper

Grant Foto
Miss Nevada USA

Summer Raquel Keffeler

Grant Foto
Miss New Hampshire USA

Camila Isabella Sacco

The 2022 Miss USA competition will air live on Hulu Live and FYI on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest updates on the pageant, click here.

