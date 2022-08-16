See All the Miss USA Contestants Take a Dip in Official 2022 Headshots

Watch : 5 Things to Know About the New Miss USA Asya Branch

In just two months, the Miss USA organization will crown its new queen.

On Oct. 3, the 51 of the nation's most inspiring women will compete for the prestigious title at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev.

The highly-anticipated beauty pageant is expected to be extra special this year, as the 2022 Miss USA event will honor the late Cheslie Kryst—the Miss USA 2019 winner who tragically died in January at the age of 30 after falling from a New York City building.

Elle Smith, the current titleholder and former Miss Kentucky, will gracefully bow out and pass down the crown to the next Miss USA 2022 winner.

But before the event airs its tribute to Cheslie and selects its new queen, E! News is sharing an exclusive first look at the 51 contestants vying for the crown. Ahead of pageant, the contestants took a dip in the water and posed for their fierce headshots.