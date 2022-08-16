Kate Spade Surprise Secret Deal: Take 20% Off Best-Selling Styles, the New Disney Collection & More Today

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're a fan of Kate Spade's super chic, classy and timeless styles, we've got a deal you don't want to miss!
Kate Spade Surprise, an online site already known for having sitewide deals up to 75% off and seriously jaw-dropping 24-hour Deals of the Day, is having a secret sale where you can take an extra 20% off your purchase of $200 or more. All you have to do is add your items to cart, meet the minimum purchase requirement and enter the code SAVE20.
It's an incredible deal considering they already have so many great discounts sitewide. Plus, they rarely ever offer additional discounts on entire purchases, so it's a promo you definitely want to take advantage of. That's especially true if you're a fan of the Kate Spade Disney collabs.
Kate Spade Surprise recently launched a brand new collection featuring 101 Dalmations. You can score some seriously cute tote bags, crossbody bags, backpacks, clothing and more. Plus, some items like the Small Dalmatians Tote Bag and the large Cruella Tote Bag are already priced at over $200, so you can save an extra 20% right away.
The sale lasts for just a few days only, we be sure to check it out as soon as you can. Again, the promo code is SAVE20 and you can enter that at checkout to receive your discount.
We've rounded up some of our favorite items you can find at Kate Spade Surprise today. See our picks below.
Disney x Kate Spade New York Small Dalmatians Tote Bag
This adorable tote is part of the new Disney x Kate Spade drop featuring 101 Dalmatians. It's made of refined grain leather and comes with detachable wristlet with the one and only Cruella de Vil. Plus, you can even reverse the bag to get a classy dalmatian print so you're basically getting two bags in one, plus a wristlet! It's originally $359, but with the extra 20% off discount, you can get it for $191.
Disney x Kate Spade New York Cruella Tote Bag
If you're a Cruella fan, consider snagging the Disney x Kate Spade New York Cruella Tote Bag. Like the tote above, it's made of refined grain leather and comes with an adorable detachable wristlet. The dimensions are 18.4" W x 12.6" H x 6.4" D, and it has a strap drop of 11".
Disney x Kate Spade New York Medium Flap 101 Dalmatians Backpack
Kate Spade took one of their super chic backpack styles and gave it a playful Disney twist. The bag is made with saffiano and features two way spade jacquard. The dimensions are 9.8" W x 9.5" H x 4.5" D. The bag is originally $379, but with the discount, you can get it on sale for $207.
Kate Spade Short Sleeve PJ Set
This luxurious pajama set comes with the top, shorts and mask. It comes in four cute patterns including the new dalmatian-inspired print.
Kate Spade Harper Satchel
The totally classy and timeless Kate Spade Harper Satchel is made with refined grain leather and features a middle zip compartment, a strap drop of 22 inches and foil embossed logo. It's currently available in white, yellow, black and cherrywood, which is perfect for fall. It's a shopper-fave bag with over 900 five-star reviews and reviewers can't stop raving over how perfectly sized the bag is — too too big, not too small, but just right.
Kate Spade Darcy Small Satchel
This classy-cool satchel is a must-have for your wardrobe. It's made of straw with a refined grain leather trim. The dimensions are 10.6" W x 7.9" H x 4.1" D with a 22" strap drop. Plus, it's originally $379 but on sale now for $139.
Kate Spade Leila Mini Flap Crossbody
Kate Spade Surprise shoppers can't get enough of the Leila Mini Flap Crossbody, it has over 800 perfect five-star reviews. One shopper wrote, it's not only a "very cute bag," the quality is great and it has plenty of room for everything you need for a night out or a shopping day. There are several colors to choose from.
Kate Spade Daily Tote
This sleek tote is perfectly sized to fit everything you need for the day ahead. It's made with saffiano pvc and features a drop in top zip closure. The dimensions are 10" H x 5.3" D x 11" (bottom) 14.6" (top) W. There are four colors to choose from.
Kate Spade Perfect Tote
Looking for the perfect tote? Kate Spade Surprise has one for you right here! The Kate Spade Perfect Tote features a gorgeous floral print, is made of textured PVC and has dimensions of 12" H x 17" W x (at top) 14" (at bottom) x 6"D.
Kate Spade Leila North South Crossbody
The Kate Spade Leila North South Crossbody is the perfect bag for running errands or exploring a new city. It's made of pebbled leather and features an interior slip pocket, a drop in top zip closure, and a strap drop of 22". Shoppers say the bag exceeds expectations, and it's on sale for $109.
Looking for more great things to shop today? Check out Nordstrom Rack Jaw-Dropping Sandal Deals: 60% Off Kate Spade, Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell, and More.