Couple Rescues Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts After Their Car Dies

No need for AAA here.

Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts revealed on Instagram that a few unfamiliar faces stepped in to lend a helping hand after their car died while they were at dinner.

"Friday finish. The kindness of strangers," Deborah, an ABC News correspondent, wrote in an Aug. 13 post. "After a nice dinner…a bummer. The car battery was dead. What to do? I took a chance and approached a stranger for jumper cables."

Deborah shared that could have been a bad situation was luckily turned around when "Phil and his sweet family came to the rescue." She added, "No 5 mile walk for us tonight! Yay Phil. Thanks for the #kindness."

In the snap, Al gives a thumbs up to the camera while the hood of his car is propped open. In the background, two strangers—presumably Phil and his family member—have a wide smile on their faces as they pose for the snap.