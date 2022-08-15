We Bought a Zoo Actress Maggie Elizabeth Jones Is a Freshman in College and We Feel Old

Watch : Angelina Jolie Moves Daughter Zahara Into Spelman College

If you needed a reason to feel totally old today, here's one that will do just that—but also make you smile.

Maggie Elizabeth Jones, the actress who stole our hearts while acting alongside Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson in the 2011 film We Bought a Zoo, is all grown up and has begun her journey as a freshman in college.

In a TikTok posted on July 16, Maggie shared a throwback photo of herself in Auburn University sweatpants before cutting to some modern-day snaps on the campus.

Her sweet montage, which was captioned "See you soon @auburnuofficial," featured a photo-op with the Auburn University mascot and of course a photo at the football stadium.

The glimpses into this milestone don't stop there. On August 3, Maggie showed fans a look at her dorm room before and after decorating. The room features a pink bench, a cheetah-print blanket and a light-up sign of her name.