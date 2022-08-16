Your Action-Packed First Look at Oxygen's 911 Crisis Center Season 2

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

True crime fans, rejoice.

Oxygen's edge-of-your-seat series 911 Crisis Center is back for a second season on Sept. 3. Returning to the Chagrin Valley Dispatch center in Ohio, the 10-episode season will once again follow a group of 911 dispatchers as they handle real-life emergencies in an incredibly fast-paced environment.

The stakes couldn't be higher, either. As supervisor Charline Polk puts it in E! News' exclusive 911 Crisis Center trailer, "If you don't get help quick enough, it could be a matter of life and death."

The new season will kick off with back-to-back episodes, each focusing on cases involving the Chagrin Valley community's youngest residents—including a 2-week-old baby. The infant is reported missing by a concerned grandfather during the premiere, prompting Charline and the team to combine forces in order to quickly unravel the mystery.

The heart-pounding action doesn't stop there. Immediately following the first episode, dispatcher Matt Reinke reveals he has his sights set on a supervisor role. However, before he can even apply, he has to tackle two cases: a young girl threatened at knifepoint and a caller whose baby is struggling to breathe.