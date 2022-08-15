Michelle Branch Files to Divorce Patrick Carney After Domestic Assault Arrest

Michelle Branch is officially saying goodbye to her marriage.
The musician filed for divorce from her husband Patrick Carney, as confirmed in legal documents obtained by E! News, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.
In the Aug. 12 filing, Branch requested custody of their two children—Rhys, 3, and 6-month-old Willie—with Carney getting "reasonable parenting time privileges." She also asked for child support and for her ex to pay her legal fees.
Branch's legal move follows a turbulent few days for the former couple, who married in 2019. On Aug. 10, the "Goodbye To You" singer accused her husband—the drummer for the Black Keys—of cheating on her in a since-deleted tweet. Branch further addressed the situation in a statement to E! News through her rep.
"To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," she shared. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward."
The following day, Branch was arrested for domestic assault after getting into a physical altercation with Carney. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Nashville police say they were called to the couple's home for a possible domestic disturbance. The singer admitted to slapping her spouse in the face "one to two times." However, Carney had no visible injuries.
Per the Davidson County Police website, Branch's bail was set at $1,000 and her next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 7. She was reportedly released early in order to breastfeed their 6-month-old, per TMZ.
E! News has reached out to Branch and Carney's reps but has not heard back.
Branch was previously married to musician Teddy Landau. The two share 17-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle. Carney was married to writer Denise Grollmus from 2004 in 2007 and Emily Ward from 2012 to 2016.