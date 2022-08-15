Michelle Branch Files to Divorce Patrick Carney After Domestic Assault Arrest

Watch : Michelle Branch Arrested for Domestic Assault

Michelle Branch is officially saying goodbye to her marriage.

The musician filed for divorce from her husband Patrick Carney, as confirmed in legal documents obtained by E! News, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.

In the Aug. 12 filing, Branch requested custody of their two children—Rhys, 3, and 6-month-old Willie—with Carney getting "reasonable parenting time privileges." She also asked for child support and for her ex to pay her legal fees.

Branch's legal move follows a turbulent few days for the former couple, who married in 2019. On Aug. 10, the "Goodbye To You" singer accused her husband—the drummer for the Black Keys—of cheating on her in a since-deleted tweet. Branch further addressed the situation in a statement to E! News through her rep.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family," she shared. "The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward."