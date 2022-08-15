Why Cynthia Bailey Is Eager to "Squash" Her Feud With Todd Bridges on Celebrity Beef

Watch : Celebrity Beef With Joel McHale OFFICIAL TRAILER

Cynthia Bailey and Todd Bridges are bringing their Celebrity Big Brother drama to Celebrity Beef.

The two competed on the CBS show's third season earlier this year but were far from friendly while living in the sequestered house. In fact, they even traded verbal blows and obscenities during one particularly heated argument.

Thankfully, all that's in the past—or it was. As Cynthia exclusively told E! News ahead of the Aug. 16 episode of Celebrity Beef, she and Todd became "really good friends" outside of the Big Brother house, but she's still eager to break down what exactly happened between them. Added the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, "It's just really great to just be able to have that conversation in a fun way to squash it."

It's especially great, Cynthia continued, that it's happening on a public platform. "My fans were pissed off at him," she said. "They were ready to jump in the TV and kill him. So I was like, 'Wait a minute! No, no, no, we worked it out. We're good now!'"