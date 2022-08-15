Jax Responds After Victoria’s Secret CEO Issues Letter Regarding Her Viral Song About the Lingerie Brand

Watch : How Victoria's Secret Set Unrealistic Beauty Standards

Jax has the mic.

The American Idol alum replied to a letter from the lingerie brand's CEO Amy Hauk, in which she thanks Jax for "addressing important issues" in the lyrics of her viral song, "Victoria's Secret."

In an Aug. 13 TikTok video captioned, "My response to Victoria's Secret. The floor is yours," Jax said her intention for the song, which debuted at No. 83 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, "was never to take down a brand." Instead, she said the single was inspired by a young girl she previously babysat who felt insecure about her body.

"I'm just a songwriter," Jax noted. "I sing about my truth and then I hope that people relate."

In "Victoria's Secret," Jax called out the brand and its former billionaire CEO, Leslie Wexner, for profiting off young women and contributing to their negative body images.

She sings, "I know Victoria's secret / And girl, you wouldn't believe / She's an old man who lives in Ohio / Making money off of girls like me / Cashing in on body issues / Selling skin and bones with big boobs / I know Victoria's secret / She was made up by a dude."