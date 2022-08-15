Why Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Is So Over the Internet's "Stupid" Fascination With His Hair

Watch : Joseph Quinn Tells How Stranger Things Got Him Out of a JAM

Joe Keery wants you to stop obsessing over his hair.

As cool as you might think his ‘do is, the Stranger Things star recently got candid about the way the internet's fascination really makes him feel. "It's really ridiculous. It's not something I have control over," he said in an Aug 15. interview with The Daily Beast. "It's just internet fodder that's carried over and is now attached to me. I can't really knock it."

Joe continued, "I have a career, so I have to be like, 'Who cares? I'll take it.' But it's also not something I care about at all." As for how he feels about the constant fixation on his locks, he said, "It's so stupid, honestly."

It's an annoyance that has sparked inspiration for some of his music as well. Under Joe's musical alias of Djo, the actor's new single "Gloom" features a reference to this constant discussions about his hair. He sings at one point, "Your insults don't affect me with my favorite coat on / I know my hair looked good in the bathroom at the bar."