Why Stranger Things Star Joe Keery Is So Over the Internet's "Stupid" Fascination With His Hair

Joe Keery wants you to stop obsessing over his hair.
As cool as you might think his ‘do is, the Stranger Things star recently got candid about the way the internet's fascination really makes him feel. "It's really ridiculous. It's not something I have control over," he said in an Aug 15. interview with The Daily Beast. "It's just internet fodder that's carried over and is now attached to me. I can't really knock it."
Joe continued, "I have a career, so I have to be like, 'Who cares? I'll take it.' But it's also not something I care about at all." As for how he feels about the constant fixation on his locks, he said, "It's so stupid, honestly."
It's an annoyance that has sparked inspiration for some of his music as well. Under Joe's musical alias of Djo, the actor's new single "Gloom" features a reference to this constant discussions about his hair. He sings at one point, "Your insults don't affect me with my favorite coat on / I know my hair looked good in the bathroom at the bar."
"It's just like a cheeky wink at the camera. Everybody asks me about it," he said of the lyrics. "That song's kind of like a stiff-upper-lip attitude track."
But his hair isn't the main focus of the track.
Joe further explained that his new song—which is part of his upcoming album DECIDE, which releases on Sept. 16—stresses the importance of finding inner-peace instead of looking for affirmation from others.
"Really what it's about is that everybody wants to be respected, you know what I mean?" he said. "But it's kind of an unending journey, if you're trying to seek approval from others. Because that ambiguous approval? You will never get it, even if you reach the highest of highs. It has to come from somewhere within."