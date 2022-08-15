Westworld Executive Producer Lisa Joy Responds to Fan Frustrations Over Show’s Unclear Meaning

Watch : Westworld Star Evan Rachel Wood Teases Twist on Dolores' Return

If there's anything Westworld fans have come to expect, it's the unexpected.

So fans weren't entirely surprised to see the Aug. 14 finale of the hit HBO series end on a cliffhanger. In the jam-packed episode, Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) saw the error in her ways and attempted to right things by stopping William (Ed Harris) from entering the Sublime. But before Charlotte crushed William's pearl—and her own—she set one last game in motion: She gave Dolores/Christina (Evan Rachel Wood) the option to start a new world.

Dolores then returns to Westworld in her blue gown and says to the camera, "One last loop around the bend." At this moment, fans basically yelled at their TVs, "What does this mean!?!"

Well, executive producer Lisa Joy isn't giving away anything. But she understands the frustration with the show's hidden meanings and existential themes. "I want answers, too," she told E! News Aug. 15, "like just existentially speaking."