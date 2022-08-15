The Real Reason Why Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Combined Their Last Names

Watch : Brooklyn Peltz Beckham Reveals Why He Took Wife's Last Name

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son is a new man in more ways than one.

Not only is Brooklyn Beckham a newlywed, after marrying actress Nicola Peltz in April, he also has a new last name: Peltz Beckham. The 23-year-old exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop why he and his wife chose to combine their last names into one.

"I just thought it was different," he told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker at Variety's Power of Young Hollywood event on August 11. "Not many guys take their wives' names. So, I was just like, 'Why not?' It fit really cool together."

Taking Nicola's last name isn't the only way Brooklyn's honored his new wife. Earlier this month, he debuted his latest Nicola-inspired tattoo, getting the word "married" written on his left hand.

Hitting the red carpet in matching Fendi looks—something Brooklyn told Daily Pop he "always loves" to do with Nicola—the Young Hollywood honoree also spilled what marriage advice his famous parents gave him.

"Just love each other, try and not worry about anything," he shared. "Keep working and just try and have fun."