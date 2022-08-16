Inside Florida Georgia Line's Final Shows Before Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley's New Chapter

Watch : Brian Kelley Dishes on Surprising Fan-Favorite Songs

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are ready to cruise on into the next chapter of their careers.

On Aug. 13, the country music stars—who make up the group Florida Georgia Line—headed to Woodstock, Ill., to perform at the T-Mobile Hometown Techover Concert. But as the duo performed their biggest hits from their more than 12 years together, many couldn't help but acknowledge this was one of Florida Georgia Line's final concerts before their break.

For Brian, he's filled with fond memories of being part of one of country music's most successful duos of all time.