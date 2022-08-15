Watch Lauren London Honor Late Nipsey Hussle at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony

The marathon continues.
Three years after Nipsey Hussle was killed in a shooting outside of his Los Angeles clothing store, he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
At his posthumous ceremony held on Aug. 15, his longtime girlfriend Lauren London—who shares 5-year-old son Kross Ermias Asghedom with the musician—shared a touching tribute honoring his legacy. The ceremony was also held on what would have been his 36th birthday.
"I think I speak for the entire city of L.A. when I say that we've always know that Hussle was destined for greatness," London shared. "This moment only amplifies that for us."
The actress continued, "Nip would've been honored by this moment. I think he would want everyone to remember that you can't get to what's possible unless you commit to moving forward. That doesn't mean forgetting where you come from, but it requires acknowledging the reality you were born in to and the power you have to change that reality for the better."
London hopes that the rapper's legacy inspires others to build their own. "Whenever you're in the city of angels and you see this star, I hope it encourages you to break away from whatever might be holding you back," she said. "And for you to run your marathon until God says that it's finished. Nip will forever live in our hearts."
Hussle rose to fame in the mid-2000s with his critically-acclaimed mixtapes, culminating with his one and only album, Victory Lap, being released in 2018. Hussle won two posthumous awards at the 2020 Grammys.
In July 2022, a jury found Hussle's accused killer Eric Holder guilty of first-degree murder. Holder faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison.