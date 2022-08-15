Go Inside RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Honeymoon

The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and her new husband Luis Ruelas are spending their honeymoon in Mykonos. See all of the photos they've shared of the gorgeous trip so far.

Watch: Inside RHONJ's Teresa Giudice & Luis Ruelas' Wedding (EXCLUSIVE)

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas are dipping their toes into the sands of Mykonos rather than the drama back in New Jersey. 

Fresh off of their fairytale wedding, the newlyweds are honeymooning in Greece—a country that holds special meaning to Teresa and Luis, as it's where they got engaged. The couple has documented much of the trip since arriving just one weekend after they said "I do," sharing Instagram Stories of each other and their picturesque surroundings. 

The Greece getaway comes after the pair's equally striking wedding and the familial scandal that followed. As Teresa walked down the aisle at the Park Chateau in East Brunswick, N.J.—donning a blush pink mermaid-style wedding gown, long sheer gloves and a sky-high hairdo with a $10,000 price tag—there were two people noticeably absent from the crowd: her brother, Joe Gorga, and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga

Melissa has since explained that she and Joe had "a laundry list of reasons" not to attend the nuptials; one of which was an argument that broke out while the cast was filming for The Real Housewives of New Jersey's upcoming 13th season.

photos
Inside Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Wedding

Regardless of what happened, it's clear that Teresa and Luis are drowning out the noise for the time being. Take a look at all of their honeymoon snapshots below.

Catch up with past seasons of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Peacock.

Instagram
Honeymoon Hunk

Teresa Giudice and Luis "Louie" Ruelas may have said "I do" in New Jersey, but the couple set off to Greece for their honeymoon.

Instagram
Bangin' Beach Bod

The newlyweds have been documenting much of their Mykonos trip on Instagram. Louie snapped this steamy pic of Teresa on Aug. 15.

Instagram
Yummy Bites

It doesn't get better than a five-star meal on a private beach.

Instagram
Tan Time

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared a snapshot of her catching some rays.

Instagram
Picture-Perfect Decor

Nods to the couple's honeymoon were spread throughout the resort they were staying at, including this "love" sign.

Instagram
Home Sweet Home

Another look at the luxurious locale. 

Instagram
Honeymooning in a Heli

Just when you think the couple's honeymoon couldn't get any better, you find out they went on a helicopter tour of the gorgeous islands.

Instagram
Swinging Away

Teresa took advantage of a picturesque swing, as captured by Louie's Instagram Story.

Instagram
Smile for the Camera

Teresa made sure to snap a few photos of her new husband as well.

Instagram
Dinner With a Side of Dancing

A delicious dinner in Mykonos? Check.

