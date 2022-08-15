Real Housewives of Potomac's Wendy Osefo Just Gave a Juicy Season 7 Update

Season seven of The Real Housewives of Potomac will be well worth the wait according to Wendy Osefo.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's upcoming seventh season is shaking up to be a memorable one. 

At least, that's according to cast member Wendy Osefo. The political analyst took to Twitter on Aug. 12 to share the ultimate teaser with fans, writing, "Chilllleeee! Y'all are in for a treat this season because..." followed by different cry-laughing emojis.

If that wasn't exciting enough, Wendy's co-stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon recently said that RHOP season seven is one of the most dramatic yet. Speaking to Carlos King on the Reasonably Shady podcast, Gizelle added that while she believes Karen Huger tends to "straddle the fence, not give her opinion [and] kind of play it safe," this season, "the Grand Dame does not do that." 

Instead, she "brings it," Gizelle continued. "She was spilling the tea this season. When does she ever spill tea? She hasn't spilled tea in seven seasons. I think it's a different side to her."

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Season 6 Taglines

Robyn, meanwhile, named Ashley Darby as the one to "bring it" on the new episodes of RHOP.

"I feel like Ashley saw last year and was like 'Oh, it's time to play,'" Robyn said of her co-star, who recently filed for divorce from her husband Michael Darby. "You're gonna see a different Ashley. You're gonna see the old Ashley but you're gonna see a very different Ashley."

As we wait to do just that, brush up on dozens of already-iconic Real Housewives moments below and stay tuned for more RHOP news. Past seasons are streaming on Peacock.

Nino Munoz/Bravo
Caroline Manzo, Real Housewives of New Jersey

"You're a clown." and "When I called you garbage, I meant that you were garbage."

Caroline Manzo's final meeting with Danielle Staub (until the reunion) ended with some magical words and her delivery was spot on.

Bravo
Sheree Whitfield, Real Housewives of Atlanta

"Who gon' check me, boo?"

There is really nothing to say about this one. You know this one. It speaks for itself.

Rodolfo Martinez/Bravo
Kim Richards, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The fact that "Have a piece of bread, maybe you'll calm down a little," and "Let's talk about the husband," not to mention, "I've had enough of you, you beast," all came from the same dinner proves that Kim Richards is a Real Housewives legend.

Bravo
Karen Huger, Real Housewives of Potomac

"People come for me all the time. They just don't find me."

Karen Huger said this in season one and it took a whole new meaning in season three when her costars tried to ambush her at home.

Bravo
Teresa Giudice, Real Housewives of New Jersey

"Prostitution whore!"

OK, really Teresa Giudice's whole table flip speech should be here, because it's a work of art, this is just the most obvious choice. But for your own enjoyment: "I am paying attention! Obviously there has to be something else. It's just not name change and arrested. There has to be something else. Are you stripping? You were stripping. Prostitution whore! You were f--king engaged 19 times! You f--king stupid bitch!"

Bravo
NeNe Leakes, Real Housewives of Atlanta

"So nasty and so rude."

Has somebody wronged you? Don't like their behavior? NeNe Leakes' reunion line instantly became a hit, it even made it into her tagline for the following season. Here's the GIF for your needs.

Bravo
Dorinda Medley, Real Housewives of New York City

"I'll tell you how I'm doing: Not well, bitch!"

Dorinda Medley is a whole mood.

Matthias Clamer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Vicki Gunvalson, Real Housewives of Orange County

"You have a little family van!"

Vicki Gunvalson's freakout over a car company sending a small van to take her entire family to the airport is Andy Cohen's No. 1 favorite Real Housewives moment for a reason.

Bravo
Phaedra Parks, Real Housewives of Atlanta

"Fix it, Jesus." 

'Nuff said.

Bravo
Yolanda Hadid, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"Who is Adrienne Maloof in this world?"

Well, who is she?

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Katie Rost, Real Housewives of Potomac

"I'm sorry that I said you were dumb. Maybe I meant that you're stupid, I don't know." 

Muttered ever so casually, this line—directed at Ashley Darby—had Robyn Dixon and the rest of us dying of laughter.

Chad Kirkland/Bravo
Jen Shah, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

"The only thing I'm guilty of is being Shah-mazing."

Accused of committing wire fraud ahead of RHOSLC season two, Jen Shah came back swinging with this unapologetic tagline.

Bravo
Luann de Lesseps, Real Housewives of New York City

"Be cool. Don't be all, like...uncool."

Instantly iconic the moment viewers got a glimpse of this scene in the trailer. Luann de Lesseps even made a song about it. Sort of. Acceptable to use when your friends are being drama queens.

BRAVO
Briana Culberson, Real Housewives of Orange County

"He told me that his nickname was Girth Brooks."

Briana Culberson said Brooks Ayers, her mother's ex-boyfriend who fabricated cancer treatment documents, hit on her while she was super pregnant and at Vicki's birthday party. Briana said he wanted to show her his penis and revealed his nickname

Bravo
Kyle Richards, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"You're such a f--king liar, Camille!"

Kyle Richards exclaimed this during a face-off with former co-star Camille Grammer.

Bravo
Candiace Dillard, Real Housewives of Potomac

"I invited her into my home! I gave her a beverage!"

Reminiscent of Dorinda Medley's famous line, "I made it nice," Candiace Dillard's quote about Ashley Darby lives on.

Bravo
Kenya Moore, Real Housewives of Atlanta

"I'm Gone With the Wind fabulous!"

Kenya Moore said this after an explosive fight with co-star Porsha Williams.

Bravo
Danielle Staub, Real Housewives of New Jersey

"Pay attention, puh-lease."

The moment that started it all. It being Teresa Giudice's freakout over the book and Danielle Staub in general.

Gabe Ginsberg/Bravo
Jen Shah, Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

"You're going to go with Mary? Who f--ked her grandfather?"

In reference to co-star Mary Cosby, who's married to her step-grandfather, Jen Shah delivered this unforgettable dig.

Michael Lavine/Bravo
Carole Radziwill, Real Housewives of New York City

"I was awoken in the middle of the night by two male voices. One was Luann's." 

Carole Radziwill always had the best one-liners.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Life & Style
Kim Richards, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"You're a slut pig!"

Early Kim Richards on RHOBH provided some fascinating lines, including this insult hurled at Brandi Glanville when the sisters Richards were united.

Paul Drinkwater/Bravo
Tamra Judge, Real Housewives of Orange County

"You are psychotic, Jesus Jugs!"

Before Tamra Judge found religion, she called Alexis Bellino this wild insult at a RHOC reunion.

Bravo
Ramona Singer, Real Housewives of New York City

"It's Turtle Time."

Booze + Ramona Singer = Classic lines. Another Scary Island moment that is now synonymous with getting your drank on.

Bravo
Denise Richards, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"I am f--king Denise Richards, Kyle."

Denise said this in a confessional while recounting an argument with Kyle Richards over getting glam.

Bravo
NeNe Leakes, Real Housewives of Atlanta

"Bye wig!"

Once upon a time NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak did not get along. NeNe started referring to Kim as "wig" for obvious reasons and it has become an important part of our pop culture lexicon, naturally.

Mathieu Young/Bravo
Luann de Lesseps, Real Housewives of New York City

Luann de Lesseps: "You came in, in your Herman Munster shoes…"
Alex McCord: "They're Louis Vuitton."
Luann: "Well, even Louis Vuitton makes mistakes."

Alex McCord came down the stairs in Morocco like a buffalo, according to Luann, but the real gold came when they sat down to discuss their issues. Do you own a pair of Herman Munster shoes?

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Teresa Giudice, Real Housewives of New Jersey

"Is 'bitch' better?"

Teresa Giudice called Danielle Staub honey, which Danielle had an issue with. Naturally. And Teresa's from Paterson. Don't you forget.

John Tsiavis/Bravo Media
Vicki Gunvalson, Real Housewives of Orange County

"I'm being nailed to the cross like Jesus was!" 

Always a flair for the dramatics, this is yet another one of Vicki Gunvalson's lines that will go down in Housewives history.

Bravo
Kelly Bensimon, Real Housewives of New York City

"OK, satchels of gold."

??? And jellybeans for all.

Bravo
Bethenny Frankel, Real Housewives of New York City

"GO TO SLEEP!"

Scary Island gave viewers so much, including Bethenny Frankel shouting at Kelly Bensimon—who was having a moment of some kind—to go to sleep. GO TO SLEEP!

