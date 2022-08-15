Real Housewives of Potomac's Wendy Osefo Just Gave a Juicy Season 7 Update

Watch : RHOP's Karen Huger Dishes on New Special & Succession Plan

The Real Housewives of Potomac's upcoming seventh season is shaking up to be a memorable one.

At least, that's according to cast member Wendy Osefo. The political analyst took to Twitter on Aug. 12 to share the ultimate teaser with fans, writing, "Chilllleeee! Y'all are in for a treat this season because..." followed by different cry-laughing emojis.

If that wasn't exciting enough, Wendy's co-stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon recently said that RHOP season seven is one of the most dramatic yet. Speaking to Carlos King on the Reasonably Shady podcast, Gizelle added that while she believes Karen Huger tends to "straddle the fence, not give her opinion [and] kind of play it safe," this season, "the Grand Dame does not do that."

Instead, she "brings it," Gizelle continued. "She was spilling the tea this season. When does she ever spill tea? She hasn't spilled tea in seven seasons. I think it's a different side to her."