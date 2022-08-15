Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Says She's Ready for Her Baby Bump to "Just Be Huge Already"

Craving some chic fashion?
Chrissy Teigen offered a look at her maternity style in an Aug. 14 Instagram post. The author shared a selfie in which she can be seen rocking a half-up, half-down hair 'do, a pair of strappy high wedges and a black blazer over a matching crop top and shorts, giving fans another peek at her baby bump as she posed for the picture.
"The in between stage is my least fun stage," she captioned the post. "Just be huge already please!!!!"
Chrissy also gave a shout-out to her team, including stylist Alana Van Deraa, makeup artist Nova Kaplan and hairstylist Irinel De León, who tried to hide from the camera in the snapshot.
"Also very much love @hairinel in this pic," Chrissy added. "Don't worry we can't see you!!"
This isn't the first time Chrissy has shown her glam squad some love. In fact, the Lip Sync Battle host credited everyone who helped create her look for her pregnancy announcement, which she joked was "lollllll 44 people."
Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, announced on Aug. 3 that they're expecting another baby.
"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," Chrissy, who has previously shared her experience with IVF, wrote on Instagram. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."
However, she noted they'd initially decided to keep the news private. "Every appointment I've said to myself, 'ok if it's healthy today I'll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I'm just too nervous still," she continued. "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it's been very hard keeping this in for so long!"
Chrissy and John have spoken their family's journey. In 2020, the couple shared she suffered a pregnancy loss at 20 weeks and that they'd named the baby Jack. The cookbook writer and "All of Me" singer discussed their grieving process and the ways they've continued to honor him. John recently revealed he'd had some hesitations about sharing the family's loss with the world but realized how important it was for he and Chrissy to be open about it.
"It was difficult," he said on an Aug. 7 episode of BBC Radio's Desert Island Discs. "I was hesitant to share it, but I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people. And way more people than anybody realizes go through this. And I think they feel alone a lot of times. They told us they felt alone a lot of times. And us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone and feel like there were other people going through it and that there was a community of people going through it."
Now, a source close to Chrissy tells E! News she's "ecstatic" to be pregnant again. While the insider noted "it's been an emotional journey" for Chrissy and John—who are also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—the source said the stars "are keeping positive and are so excited this is even possible for their family."
Added another source close to Chrissy, "Having another baby is something that she has really been hoping for and has dreamed about. She is cautiously optimistic. She's very nervous but doing her best to keep her energy positive. They are taking it one day at a time."