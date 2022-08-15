All You Need to Know About MTV's Teen Mom: The Next Chapter

The Teen Mom franchise lives on.
MTV announced Aug. 12 that the casts of Teen Mom and Teen Mom 2 will come together for Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, the latest iteration of the beloved franchise. Amber Portwood, Ashley Jones, Briana DeJesus, Catelynn Baltierra, Cheyenne Floyd, Jade Cline, Leah Messer and Maci McKinney are all confirmed to star in the new reality series.
What's more, a teaser reveals that former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans will make an appearance, though she's not an official cast member. As someone says in a voiceover, "It's happening! It's happening!"
Aside from the drama with Jenelle, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will see the moms face the typical trials and tribulations of raising a child. While some of the stars are now raising teenagers, others are still getting used to nighttime feedings and diaper changes. But through it all, they've got each other's backs. "If it wasn't for them," Briana says in the teaser, "I don't think I would be here today."
News of the new series comes after Amber lost custody of her and Andrew Glennon's 4-year-old son James on July 27. An Indiana judge also granted Andrew's request to relocate to California, with the added requirement that he consult Amber regarding "any major decisions relating to the child's medical treatment, education and religion," according to documents obtained by The Sun.
While Andrew has full custody of James, Amber was granted a monthly overnight stay with the 4-year-old.
Amber has vowed to continue improving herself in the hopes of helping her children. "I've spent years rebuilding bridges and did everything that was required of me, including submitting 21 negative drug tests and undergoing multiple psychological evaluations," the Teen Mom star told E! News on July 27. "If your road has not been perfect, but you've worked hard to become a better, more stable and caring person today, keep moving forward as I will. I'll never stop fighting for my children who I love more than anything."
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres Sept. 6 on MTV.