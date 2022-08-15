RHOBH’s Dorit Kemsley Slams "Disgusting" Mauricio Umansky Affair Rumors

Watch : Will Kyle Richards Return for More RHOBH?!

Do not come for Dorit Kemsley and her family.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made it clear that she doesn't mess around when it comes to her husband Paul "PK" Kemsley and their two children by responding to an Aug. 14 social media post that suggested she was having an affair. Not just any affair, though—the post, shared by one-time RHOBH friend-of Dana Wilkey, was specifically speculating about a tryst between her and BFF Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Umansky.

"Is something wrong with you woman?" Dorit commented on Dana's Instagram post, which featured a fake movie poster for An Affair to Remember with an edited photo of Dorit and Mauricio. "Or are you just so miserable in your life you have nothing better to do? You're definitely one of the thirstiest people I've ever seen, I guess it's just as simple as that?"

Dorit went on to criticize Dana for spreading a rumor that could affect her and PK's kids, Jagger, 8, and Phoenix, 6. "Kyle and Mau are our friends and my kids call them uncle and auntie," Dorit wrote. "Do you think this is ok for my kids to see when it's a disgusting lie?"