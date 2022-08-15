Zendaya Shares Her Hopes For Euphoria Season 3

Watch : Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes

Zendaya is feeling optimistic about Rue's future.

The Euphoria star and executive producer is already looking ahead to season three, and she's got big ideas for what's to come in the hit HBO series. "I want to see what Rue looks like in her sobriety journey, how chaotic that might look," Zendaya told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 13. "But also with all the characters, in the sense where they're trying to figure out what to do with their lives when high school is over and what kind of people they want to be."

She continued, "What was special about this season was that we got to dive into [the other characters] in a much deeper sense. I think we can do that again with the third season."

Lexi (Maude Apatow), Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) and Nate (Jacob Elordi) have gotten their fair share of screen-time, so fans are hoping to see more of Kat (Barbie Ferreira) and Gia (Storm Reid) on their own.

And while Rue, Jules (Hunter Schafer) and the other students aren't in class that much as it is, Zendaya still thinks "it'll be exciting to explore the characters out of high school."