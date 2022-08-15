"Embarrassed" Adele Reveals What Really Led to Delayed Las Vegas Residency

And for Adele, no time is better than the present. Referring to the decision to do a residency in Sin City, she added, "I think I'm right to do it right now. I know I'm not, like, 60 years old and I haven't got 20 albums under my belt. But I think my music will work in a show in Vegas."

It also worth noting that this would be one of the first times she'll see fans sing along to her critically acclaimed album, 30, which was released last year. "I haven't really witnessed [30] out in the world yet," she continued. "It's gonna be so emotional. I don't know what I'm gonna do with myself."